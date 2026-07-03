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Odell Beckham Jr. Giants Nike Supreme Uptempo Cleats On Foot
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#SoleWatch: Odell Beckham Jr. Opens the Season in Giants-Inspired More Uptempo Cleats

Odell Beckham Jr. began the 2018 NFL season with an all-new take on the Supreme-inspired Nike More Uptempo cleats, this time in a New York Giants-themed colorway.

Brandon Richard2868 days ago
Cam Newton Prince Under Armour Cleats On Foot
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Cam Newton's Prince Tribute Cleats Feature an Actual Ruffled Collar

Cam Newton honors late music icon Prince with a pair of cleats that look just like his most famous outfit.

Brandon Richard3141 days ago
Jimmy Graham Black Yeezy 750 Cleats Thumb
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#SoleWatch: Jimmy Graham Wore Yeezy 750 Cleats in the Playoffs

Seahawks tight end makes grabs in unreleased Yeezy football cleats.

Brandon Richard3477 days ago
Odell Beckham Kanye West Murakami Graduation Cleats by Kickasso
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Two Kanye West-Inspired Cleats for Odell Beckham

Different Kanye West projects inspire Odell Beckham's latest custom cleats.

Brandon Richard3483 days ago
Von Miller Black Yeezy 750 Cleats
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#SoleWatch: Von Miller Warms Up in Black Yeezy 750 Cleats

With his team's season on the line, Von Miller warmed up in a black pair of Yeezy 750 cleats.

Brandon Richard3490 days ago
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Landon Collins Metallic Blue Yeezy Cleats Thumb
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#SoleWatch: Landon Collins Helped the Giants Win in Metallic Blue Yeezy Cleats

Defensive standout Landon Collins came up big for the Giants in metallic blue Yeezy cleats.

Brandon Richard3504 days ago
Michael Crabtree Air Jordan 9 Crab5 Custom Cleats Thumb
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#SoleWatch: Michael Crabtree Wears Sparkly Air Jordan 9 Cleats for a Good Cause

Michael Crabtree wears sparkly Air Jordan 9 cleats in support of his foundation.

Brandon Richard3512 days ago
Dorial Green Beckham Yeezy Cleats Yeezy Foundation
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Dorial Green-Beckham Wears Yeezy Cleats to Support the "Yeezy Foundation"

Dorial Green-Beckham says he wore Yeezy cleats to support the Yeezy Foundation.

Brandon Richard3512 days ago
Odell Beckham Nike Mag Cleats Thumb
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#SoleWatch: Odell Beckham Dared to Play in Nike Mag Custom Cleats

Odell Beckham actually played in Nike Mag-themed custom cleats.

Brandon Richard3526 days ago
Thomas Davis Air Jordan 9 Color Rush Cleats Thumb
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#SoleWatch: Thomas Davis Shows Off "Color Rush" Air Jordan Cleats

Thomas Davis wore colorful Air Jordan 9 cleats for Thursday Night Football.

Brandon Richard3528 days ago
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Cam Newton Wearing Tail Cleats
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#SoleWatch: Cam Newton Is Wearing the Most Ridiculous Cleats of All-time

Cam Newton warmed up for Thursday Night Football in the most ridiculous cleats ever.

Brandon Richard3529 days ago
Cam Newton Spiked Under Armour Cleats Thumb
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#SoleWatch: Cam Newton Takes the Field in Spiked Under Armour Cleats

Cam Newton wore a pair of spiked custom cleats during pregame warm-ups.

Brandon Richard3533 days ago
Cam Newton Wearing Nickelodeon Cleats Thumb
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#SoleWatch: Cam Newton Debuts Nickelodeon-Themed Cletas in LA

Cam Newton debuts Nickelodeon-themed Under Armour cleats in LA.

Brandon Richard3540 days ago
Odell Beckham Camo Cleats Thumb
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#SoleWatch: Odell Beckham Salutes the Troops with Camo Cleats

Odell Beckham pays homage to the troops with Bape-inspired custom cleats.

Brandon Richard3540 days ago
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Jerick McKinnon of the Minnesota Vikings Pays Homage to the Late Harambe on Custom Cleats

Jerick McKinnon of the Minnesota Vikings pays homage to the late Harambe on custom cleats.

Brandon Richard3554 days ago
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Josh Norman Wears Optimus Prime Cleats Game Thumb
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#SoleWatch: Josh Norman Transforms His Cleats Into Optimus Prime

Remembering an epic battle with Megatron.

Brandon Richard3561 days ago
Odell Beckham Wears Stevie Wonder & Ray Charles Tribute Cleats Thumb
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#SoleWatch: Odell Beckham Has Stevie Wonder & Ray Charles On His Cleats

Another custom tribute hits the field.

Brandon Richard3567 days ago

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