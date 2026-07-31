A clip of the NYPD's new DigiDog has gone viral, leading many to call out the city's police for unnecessarily spending thousands on the robot.tara mahadevan
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In the midst of calls to defund the police, the NYPD still has a unit dedicated to keeping tabs on rappers. Here’s a closer look at the "hip-hop police."Shawn Setaro
The NYPD sent a letter asking for five New York rappers to be removed from Rolling Loud, and those artists might be missing future shows. Is it legal?Shawn Setaro
Courtney Thompson was arrested after allegedly appearing in a widely-circulated video pouring water on a cop's head.Hannah Lifshutz