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Lil Tay with pink hair in a white dress leans against a vintage convertible under a clear blue sky.
Music

Lil Tay Drops New Single ‘Stuck in July’ After Teasing OnlyFans Content

The newly 18-year-old online personality claimed to have generated over a million dollars in three hours on the adult content platform.

Alex Ocho345 days ago
Smino "Maybe in Nirvana"
Music

Smino Drops His Long-Awaited Album 'Maybe in Nirvana'

The rapper/singer confirmed he's been sitting on the project since 2020.

Joshua Espinoza588 days ago
J. Cole, wearing a black jacket, smiles on stage with red lighting in the background.
Music

J. Cole to Reissue '2014 Forest Hills Drive' With Unreleased Songs for 10th Anniversary

The rapper initially released '2014 Forest Hills Drive' on December 9, 2014.

Mark Elibert594 days ago
Music

Offset Honors Iconic Michael Jackson Eras in Visual for New Single "Fan"

The Atlanta rapper's second solo album is due out Oct. 13.

Brad Callas1035 days ago
Music

Cordae Enlists Dr. Luke for New Single "Make Up Your Mind"

The North Carolina rapper's latest offering follows previously released tracks "The Water (Freestyle) and his collaboration with J. Cole and Anderson .Paak, "Two Tens."

Brad Callas1077 days ago
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Music

Eminem Claps Back at Melle Mel’s White Rapper Comments on Shady Records Signee Ez Mil’s “Realest”

Earlier this year, the Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five legend said Em is only considered a top-five rapper ever because he's white.

Brad Callas1077 days ago
Music

Doechii Raps Over UGK’s “Int’l Players Anthem” Beat On New Song “Universal Swamp Anthem”

The track marks the fourth single the Florida rapper has released ahead of her forthcoming 'Pix Tape EP.'

Brad Callas1084 days ago
Music

Zack Bia Drops Debut Project 'Learn to Fly' f/ Lil Yachty, Don Toliver, and JID

The release arrives as Zack Bia continues to open for Drake on the It's All a Blur Tour.

Brad Callas1098 days ago
Music

Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Pressa, Victory, Janette King

It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.

Louis Pavlakos1147 days ago
Music

GloRilla Drops New Video and Single "Lick Or Sum" Sampling "Slob on My Knob"

The Memphis rapper is back with new material after dropping the deluxe edition of her debut EP in March.

Brad Callas1150 days ago
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Music

Kid Cudi Says He's 'Pivoting' After Receiving Mixed Reactions to Preview of New Track "Flex"

The artist announced a change of plans after he previewed a new track on social media.

Brad Callas1153 days ago
Nicki Minaj "Red Ruby Da Sleaze"
Music

Watch Nicki Minaj's New Video for "Red Ruby Da Sleeze" Single

More than two months after dropping her latest offering "Red Ruby Da Sleeze," Nicki Minaj returns with a new music video for the hard-hitting single.

Brad Callas1159 days ago
Desiigner "Timmy Turner 2"
Music

Desiigner Drops “Tiimmy Turner 2” After Entering Mental Health Facility, Raps About ‘Fighting Demons’

Nearly seven years after dropping his hit single "Tiimmy Turner," Desiigner has released a sequel after checking into a mental health facility.

Brad Callas1168 days ago
Nas performs at 2022 Essence Festival
Music

Nas Confesses to Being a Bad Father to First-Born Daughter on New Swizz Beatz Collab "Runaway"

Nas confesses to being a bad father to his first-born daughter Destiny Jones on "Runaway," a standout track off Swizz Beatz's new EP Hip Hop 50: Vol. 2.

Brad Callas1182 days ago
Dominic Fike "Dancing In The Courthouse"
Music

Dominic Fike Shares Video for New Single "Dancing in the Courthouse"

Ahead of the release of his forthcoming album, due out this year via Columbia Records, Dominic Fike returns with his new single "Dancing In The Courthouse."

Brad Callas1189 days ago
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Saba and No I.D. "Back In Office"
Music

Saba Enlists No I.D. for New Single and Video "Back in Office"

A year after teasing a joint project with No I.D., Saba returns with "Back in Office," his first official collaboration with the legendary Chicago producer.

Brad Callas1191 days ago
Lola Brooke in the music video for "Don't Play With It" Remix
Music

Lola Brooke Taps Latto and Yung Miami for "Don't Play With It" Remix

Fresh off dropping her first new song of 2023, Bed-Stuy rapper Lola Brooke taps Latto and Yung Miami for the remix of her breakout hit "Don't Play With It."

Brad Callas1210 days ago
E-40 filming "Bands" at Grambling State University
Music

E-40 Returns to Alma Mater Grambling State in Music Video for New Single "Bands"

Fresh off donating $100,000 to Grambling State University's iconic marching band, E-40 returns to his alma mater's campus in the music video for "Bands."

Brad Callas1210 days ago

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