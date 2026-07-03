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Latest Stories
Music
Ice Cube Talks Being Sued by Mr. Rogers for Sampling Theme Song on "A Gangsta’s Fairytale"
While celebrating the anniversary of 'AmeriKKKa's Most Wanted,' Ice Cube discussed how Mr. Rogers sued him for using his theme song on "A Gangsta’s Fairytale."
tara mahadevan2248 days ago
Pop Culture
Sexy Mr. Rogers Halloween Costume Causes Backlash
The sexy Halloween costume strikes again.
tara mahadevan2489 days ago
Pop Culture
Here's Tom Hanks as Mr. Rogers in the First 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood' Trailer
Sony has just unveiled the first trailer for 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,' which stars Tom Hanks as Fred Rogers.
Joe Price2553 days ago