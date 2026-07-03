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Pop Culture
Tom Hanks Recently Discovered His Cousin is Mister Rogers
It's an extraordinary discovery considering Tom Hanks is playing Mister Rogers in the upcoming film, 'A Beautiful Day In the Neighborhood.'
tara mahadevan2433 days ago