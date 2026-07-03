Complex's best new music this week includes songs from Tyler, The Creator, Quavo, DJ Drama, Lil Uzi Vert, 42 Dugg, Chloe, Morray, Lil Tjay, and many more.Jessica Mckinney
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This is a jam-packed week of releases and marks a lot of great returns. From Rihanna to Baby Keem and more, here's what we're listening to this week.Jessica Mckinney
Complex's best new music this week includes songs from NIGO, Pusha T, Joey Badass, DaBaby, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Morray, Cordae, and many more.Jessica Mckinney
Here are Complex's picks for the best albums of 2021, ranging from Hip-Hop and R&B to Pop. Find out which if your favorite project is the top album of the year.Eric Skelton