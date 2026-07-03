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Person on public transit playing a match-three puzzle game on their smartphone
Life

Catholic Priest Allegedly Steals $40,000 of Church Money to Play Candy Crush and Other Mobile Games

Lawrence Kozak was charged with theft by unlawful taking, failing to make required disposition of funds, and accessing a device he was unauthorized to.

Joshua Espinoza806 days ago
Billboard logo with bold black text on a white background
Music

New ‘Billboard Hot 100 Challenge’ Mobile Game Lets Players Predict Chart Hits for $25,000 Prize

Contestants have until July 16 to pursue the grand prize.

Mark Elibert829 days ago
Nas speaks onstage during You're Watching Video Music Box at AMC Magic Johnson Harlem
Music

Nas and Google Invest Millions Into South African Mobile Game Publisher

The rapper and tech giant are among those who have invested $20 million into Carry1st, which will reportedly use the funds to expand its content and user base.

Joshua Espinoza1638 days ago
netflix
Pop Culture

Netflix Games Begins Rollout With Playable ‘Stranger Things’ Titles and More

Netflix is debuting a mobile gaming app for Android users first, with an iOS version on the horizon, available for anyone with a regular subscription.

Jordan Rose1717 days ago
HQ app
Life

HQ Trivia Shuts Down After Three Years

Users have taken to social media to share their memories of HQ Trivia.

Joshua Espinoza2345 days ago
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snapchat gaming
Life

Snapchat Invests in Mobile Gaming With Launch of ‘Snap Games’

The former social media giant has unveiled its in-app multiplayer gaming platform with six day-of-launch releases.

Hannah Lifshutz2661 days ago
Katy Perry
Music

Katy Perry Previews Appearance in 'Final Fantasy Brave Exvius' Mobile Game

Square Enix's 'Final Fantasy Brave Exvius' mobile game has been going strong since 2016, and later this week Katy Perry will be joining the game.

Joe Price2776 days ago
Taylor Swift
Music

Taylor Swift Is Being Sued Over Her Social Networking App

The singer-songwriter is being sued over the name of her mobile app, 'The Swift Life.' The owner of a consulting company claims he trademarked the name more than 10 years ago.

Joshua Espinoza2919 days ago
US iPhone Apps Purchased
Pop Culture

U.S. iPhone Users Dropped an Average of $58 on Apps Last Year

Intelligence firm Sensor Tower estimates that more than half of that average was spent on mobile games.

Marco Margaritoff3013 days ago
This is a photo of Castlevania.
Pop Culture

Mobile 4-Player ‘Castlevania’ Coming to iOS

'Grimoire of Souls' will be an iOS game comprised of a four-player boss rush mode, a competitive battle mode, and a welcome single-player option.

Marco Margaritoff3013 days ago
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Pokemon Go Lawsuit Settled at $1.5M
Pop Culture

'Pokémon Go' Fest Lawsuit Settled at Over $1.5 Million

In the summer of 2017, thousands of Pokémon Go fans gathered at a festival to play and celebrate Niantic's game. After disastrous technical difficulties, fans were left angry, and a class-action lawsuit ensued.

Marco Margaritoff3028 days ago
game of thrones
Pop Culture

This Upcoming 'Game of Thrones' Mobile Game Is Going to Take Up All of Your Free Time

A free-to-play 'Game of Thrones' mobile game is being developed.

Mike DeStefano3076 days ago
'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe'
Life

Nintendo Has Announced That a 'Mario Kart' Game Is Coming to Your Smartphone

Nothing will beat going down Rainbow Road on your phone.

Jose Martinez3089 days ago
Usain Bolt.
Sports

Gatorade to Pay $300,000 for Releasing Usain Bolt Game That Told Kids Not to Drink Water

Gatorade settled over a Usain Bolt mobile game that told players to avoid water in favor of Gatorade.

Gavin Evans3220 days ago

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