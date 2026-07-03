Rockstar Confirms 'Grand Theft Auto' Remastered Trilogy Heading to Next-Gen Consoles and PC
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Ahead of the 20th anniversary of 'Grand Theft Auto III' later this month, Rockstar Games has announced a remastered collection of first three 3D 'GTA' games.Joe Price
Backbone has partnered with Microsoft to bring the power of their Backbone One controller and Xbox Game Pass to the iPhone, redefining mobile gaming.Khal
Niantic's inaugural Pokémon Go Fest was a mess, but the mobile game developer is officially returning to Chicago in order to make things right.Marco Margaritoff
A year later, we examine what went wrong.Jameel Raeburn