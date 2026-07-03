Not only is Rabin the low-key hero of Matheson's show Just a Dash, her weed cookies have become a cult phenomenon in Toronto.Calum Marsh
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Major figures including the Obamas and AOC spoke out against the Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, allowing states to outlaw abortion.Joe Price
Former FLOTUS Michelle Obama stole the show at Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony on Wednesday with a god-level outfit that won't soon be forgotten.Trace William Cowen
LeBron James has already built a legacy as one of the best basketball players of all-time. Still though, his Hall of Fame-worthy Instagram account remains underappreciated. From photos of his children to the expertly curated selection of memes, James’ IG is full of gems. Here are LeBron James’ best Instagram posts.Zion Olojede