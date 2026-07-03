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The 95th Academy Awards delivered plenty of surprises. Here's a quick recap of the night's best moments and key takeaways from last night's show.Karla Rodriguez
Pop Culture
Michelle Yeoh’s Oscar is a Huge Win for All Asians, But Our Fight in Hollywood Isn’t Over
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Pop Culture
Golden Globes 2023: Eddie Murphy Pokes Fun at Oscars Slap, Rihanna Laughs at Joke About New Album
With their return to the broadcast arena on Tuesday night, the Golden Globes provided no shortage of top-tier watercooler moments, The Slap jokes included.Trace William Cowen