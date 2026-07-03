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Latest Stories
Sports
DR Congo's Statue Superfan Missed Portugal Match, But Should Be Back for Colombia
Michel "Lumumba Vea" Mboladinga is currently serving a 21-day Ebola quarantine so was absent from his country's historic 1-1 draw at NRG Stadium.
Mark Elibert29 days ago