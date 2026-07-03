Melbourne Demons

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Melbourne Demons
Sports

Fed-Up Melbourne Supporter Roasts Coach Simon Goodwin In A Letter

The former fan even made sure to include his now-destroyed membership card.

Chris DeSilva3356 days ago
Melbourne Demons ruckman Max Gawn sells beard on eBay
Sports

Melbourne Demons Ruckman Max Gawn Is Flipping His Beard On eBay

The beard comes fresh in a zip-lock bag.

Chris DeSilva3370 days ago

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