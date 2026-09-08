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Chris DeSilva

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Joined March 2017 | 13 posts
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Latest Stories

This is a photo of LeBron James.

LeBron James’ Top 10 Hip Hop Moments

From being caught on cam rapping March Madness to being the subject of several rap bars over the years, we analyse LeBron's unique hip hop pedigree

Chris DeSilva3390 days ago
Patty Mills in action

Where Will Spurs Free Agent Patty Mills Sign?

Stick with the Spurs or cash out?

Chris DeSilva3397 days ago
Patty Mills in action

The Spurs Are Eliminated, Where to Now for Patty Mills?

Will Patty cash out or stick with the Spurs?

Chris DeSilva3404 days ago
Ben Simmons.

The Sixers Get The No. 3 Pick: So What Does That Mean For Ben Simmons?

How big an impact will the draft have on his current place in the team?

Chris DeSilva3411 days ago
Dante Exum during Utah Jazz Exit Interviews

Dante Exum is Ready to Take the Reigns for the Utah Jazz

The Aussie baller reflects on his inconsistent season in Utah Jazz exit interview

Chris DeSilva3418 days ago
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Melbourne Demons

Fed-Up Melbourne Supporter Roasts Coach Simon Goodwin In A Letter

The former fan even made sure to include his now-destroyed membership card.

Chris DeSilva3418 days ago
Melbourne Demons ruckman Max Gawn sells beard on eBay

Melbourne Demons Ruckman Max Gawn Is Flipping His Beard On eBay

The beard comes fresh in a zip-lock bag.

Chris DeSilva3432 days ago
NRL five eighth Josh Reynolds in Canterbury Bulldogs jersey

Josh Reynolds Reportedly Signs with Wests Tigers

The league's favourite lowkey dirty player is changing postcodes.

Chris DeSilva3432 days ago
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station

Melbourne Mum Drives Daughter to a Fist Fight, Ends it by Hitting Foe With Her Car

Yea you read that headline right

Chris DeSilva3439 days ago
bensimmonspose

Ben Simmons Shoots Down Injury Doubts By Putting On A Pre-Game Dunk Show in Indiana

The Philadelphia Sixers' rookie shows that his recovery is coming along well.

Chris DeSilva3460 days ago
Red Kangaroo

Red Kangaroo Goes Viral After Being Caught Hopping Down The Streets Of Detroit

A Twitter video has shown an Australian native animal found a long way from home in Detroit, Michigan.

Chris DeSilva3460 days ago

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