Dylan Rainforth Portrait

Dylan Rainforth

Joined March 2023 | 4 posts
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Latest Stories

Person in a blue shirt with stars, black pants, red sneakers, and a cap, posing against a blue background.

Melbourne Creative Bella Loke on Movement, Community and the Nike Air Max Dn8

As part of this year's extended Air Max Day celebrations, Melbourne's Bella Loke has assembled a dream team of local artists to create We Move Together, a multi-dimensional exploration of motion, inspired by Nike’s innovative new Air Max Dn8.

Dylan Rainforth532 days ago
Man in black clothing stands in an art studio with Mickey Mouse and "FOREVER" cutouts on glass panels.

Joshua Space Steps Through the Mirror with Mickey & Friends

Melbourne artists Joshua Space, DOCG and Georgia Haynes transform a classic Disney animation into an immersive exhibition where visitors step into the dreamlike world on the other side of Mickey’s mirror.

Dylan Rainforth533 days ago
This is an image of the New Balance WRPD Runner

Breaking the Mold: Charlotte Lee’s Vision for New Balance’s WRPD Runner

The New Balance footwear designer discusses her latest creation, the WRPD Runner, now available in two exclusive colourways at Hype DC.

Dylan Rainforth743 days ago
This is an image of Joshua Space with his Void Mirror

Joshua Space and MINI Partner to Reimagine Automotive Material

We caught up with Melbourne artist and designer Joshua Space to talk about his latest collaboration with MINI, his Void Mirror sculpture, and sustainability.

Dylan Rainforth1267 days ago

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