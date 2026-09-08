Dylan Rainforth
Latest Stories
Melbourne Creative Bella Loke on Movement, Community and the Nike Air Max Dn8
As part of this year's extended Air Max Day celebrations, Melbourne's Bella Loke has assembled a dream team of local artists to create We Move Together, a multi-dimensional exploration of motion, inspired by Nike’s innovative new Air Max Dn8.
Joshua Space Steps Through the Mirror with Mickey & Friends
Melbourne artists Joshua Space, DOCG and Georgia Haynes transform a classic Disney animation into an immersive exhibition where visitors step into the dreamlike world on the other side of Mickey’s mirror.
Breaking the Mold: Charlotte Lee’s Vision for New Balance’s WRPD Runner
The New Balance footwear designer discusses her latest creation, the WRPD Runner, now available in two exclusive colourways at Hype DC.
Joshua Space and MINI Partner to Reimagine Automotive Material
We caught up with Melbourne artist and designer Joshua Space to talk about his latest collaboration with MINI, his Void Mirror sculpture, and sustainability.