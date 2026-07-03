Latest Stories
Elon Musk Says Joe Biden Is a 'Damp Sock Puppet' After Not Being Invited to Business Summit
Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, has called President Joe Biden “a damp sock puppet” after he wasn’t invited to a summit meeting this week.
Elon Musk Says He Considered Selling Tesla to Apple But Tim Cook Declined Meeting
Musk tweeted on Tuesday about his attempt to schedule a meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook during Tesla's "darkest days" in the Model 3 program.
Meet The Chainsmokers: EDM's "Selfie" Kings Talk Picking the Right Name
The Chainsmokers—aka those "Selfie" guys—break down the origin of their name.
Meet Flosstradamus: How a Drunken Decision Turned Into the Future of Music
Get to know the Chicago-based production/DJ duo known as Flosstradamus.
Meet: Cash Cash
You can call it Jersey pride, but I've been happy to see some guys from my state make it big in EDM. The trio known as Cash Cash have been favorites o
Meet: Galantis
The duo known as Galantis have been on a roll since linking up with A-Trak for "Jumbo" back in early 2013. What's interesting is that these two have b
Meet: The Knocks
In this dance music game, you meet and see a boatload of artists on the regular, with all kinds of names. It's rare that you actually get down to bras