20-year-old Nigerian-Canadian Doc Dami (a.k.a Damicuts) is already proving to be a master barber whose clients include Roy Woods, Dax, and DDG.Coleman Molnar
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"The Black barbershop is a place of healing and resolution."Jordan Lolomari
Trinidad-born and Toronto-based barber Patrice Alexander discusses the hard work it took to achieve his massive, celebrity sports barber status.Vivek Jacob
While looking for a new barber in NYC, Evan Fournier, a new member of the Knicks, trolled Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant's hair on Twitter.Brad Callas