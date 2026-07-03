Mark Duplass

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Latest Stories

bombshell
Pop Culture

Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron, and Nicole Kidman Bring Fox News Sex Scandal to Life in First 'Bombshell' Trailer

The first trailer for the Jay Roach-directed Fox News drama 'Bombshell' is here.

Joe Price2523 days ago
Morning Show
Pop Culture

Steve Carell, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon Star in First Trailer for Apple TV+ Series ‘The Morning Show’

Apple TV+ has been on the way for a long time now, but now the streaming service is finally around the corner.

Joe Price2525 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

The Duplass Brothers Team Up With Netflix for Four Movies

Netflix descends on Sundance and inks a deal for four in-house films from the Duplass Brothers.

BrianFormo4193 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Permanent Midnight: Shailene Woodley, Eva Green, and More 'Week Two' Fantasia Film Festival Highlights

Shailene Woodley, Eva Green, and Mark Duplass anchor the 2014 Fantasia International Film Festival's second week.

MattBarone4369 days ago

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