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Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron, and Nicole Kidman Bring Fox News Sex Scandal to Life in First 'Bombshell' Trailer
The first trailer for the Jay Roach-directed Fox News drama 'Bombshell' is here.
Steve Carell, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon Star in First Trailer for Apple TV+ Series ‘The Morning Show’
Apple TV+ has been on the way for a long time now, but now the streaming service is finally around the corner.
The Duplass Brothers Team Up With Netflix for Four Movies
Netflix descends on Sundance and inks a deal for four in-house films from the Duplass Brothers.
Permanent Midnight: Shailene Woodley, Eva Green, and More 'Week Two' Fantasia Film Festival Highlights
Shailene Woodley, Eva Green, and Mark Duplass anchor the 2014 Fantasia International Film Festival's second week.