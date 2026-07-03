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Latest Stories
Life
Jim Carrey Among 100 Canadians Banned by Russia From Entering The Country
The Russian Foreign Ministry announced today that they added 100 Canadians to the list of people banned from entering the country, including actor Jim Carrey.
Louis Pavlakos1342 days ago
Pop Culture
The Cast of 'The Handmaid's Tale' Shared Their Proposals For a Drake Cameo
The cast of 'The Handmaid's Tale' have some ideas for a Drake cameo, should it ever actually happen.
Gavin Evans3043 days ago
Pop Culture
Margaret Atwood Wants Drake to Cameo in 'The Handmaid's Tale'
The legendary Canadian author wants an appearance from the 6ix God.
Aidan D'Aoust3300 days ago