Marcia Clark

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Latest Stories

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Life

O. J. Simpson Prosecutor Christopher Darden Describes the "Fire" in His Relationship With Marcia Clark

Christopher Darden finally breaks down his relationship with Marcia Clark. Or does he...?

Khal3588 days ago
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Pop Culture

Sarah Paulson Had Marcia Clark's Name Engraved on Her Best Actress Emmy

Sarah Paulson knows how much she owes to the real-life Marcia Clark, so the actress paid tribute to the former prosecutor in a big way.

Christopher Spata3589 days ago
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Pop Culture

The Gross Sexism in 'The People v. O.J. Simpson' Still Exists

Have we really come that far from what we saw on 'The People v. O.J. Simpson'?

Catie Keck3756 days ago

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