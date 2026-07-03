Malik B.

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The Roots Founding Member Malik B. Dead at 47

Rapper Malik B., one of the founding members of legendary hip-hop group the Roots, has died at age 47, his cousin Don Champion confirmed on Twitter.

Joe Price2180 days ago

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