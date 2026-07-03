Luigi

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Luigi Mangione appears at an evidence suppression hearing at Manhattan Supreme Court on May 18, 2026 in New York City. Mangione is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan in December 2024.
Life

Luigi Mangione Evidence Hearing: Gun Remains, Magazine Thrown Out

A mixed decision on which evidence will still be on the table in September's trial.

Shawn Setaro61 days ago

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