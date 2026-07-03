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Latest Stories
Music
Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Chiiild, Skip Waiters, Dom Vallie, Chung
It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.
Louis Pavlakos1232 days ago
Music
Premiere: Toronto’s Lou Val Drops Contrasting Singles “Cruel Silence” and “Eternal Sunshine”
The R&B singer ponders love and uncertainty on his contrasting two singles, his first new music of the year since releasing "Obe" last October.
Natalie Harmsen1898 days ago
Music
Premiere: Listen to Louis Val’s “White” f/ Tyriqueordie
Enigmatic R&B is still going strong on the 6-side.
Aaron Zorgel3797 days ago