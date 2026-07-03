Latest Stories
Lotto Ash Returns With Visuals For Summer-Ready Jam “Que Sera”
Following his January ballad “Give You”, Lotto Ash gives us the upbeat “Que Sera”, a song that is bound to have you up on your feet. Produced by Nosa Obasah...
Lotto Ash Returns With Silky New Ballad “Give You”
The smooth and refined new ballad gets right to the heart of what Ash is about and feels like a mission statement or a promise of what’s to come.
M1llionz's Debut Mixtape, 'Provisional Licence', Is Finally Here
Since emerging in 2019 with "North West", Birmingham's M1llionz has been a mad dash through the music industry, releasing a non-stop run of bangers...
It's A Birmingham Thing As M1llionz Connects With Lotto Ash For "How Many Times"
The dust has barely settled since M1llionz dropped “Badnis” and Cashh collab “Pounds And Dollars”, but the Brum drill hero is already back with a new one.