From Paul Wall to Tyler, the Creator, celebrities have been pushing the boundaries of what grills (or Grillz) can be for years. These are the craziest examples.Mike DeStefano
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ASAP Rocky, Playboi Carti, Drake, and more have debuted some of the craziest custom jewelry in 2025. Which piece has been your favorite?Mike DeStefano
From a diamond wallet chain to iced-out sunglasses—whose jewelry was the best this month?Mike DeStefano
These are some of the notable moments from the conversation between Complex's Aria Hughes, Luka Sabbat, Sonya Sombreuil, and Nick Holiday.Mike DeStefano