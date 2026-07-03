Junior Galette

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Junior Galette.
Sports

Wild Video Shows Police Chasing and Tasing NFL Player Junior Galette

Junior Galette tried to outrun police after a fight back in April, and ended up getting tased after a brief chase.

Chris Yuscavage3174 days ago

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