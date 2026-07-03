From KAT's Jeff Hamilton jacket to Josh Hart's diamond chain, this is how the Knicks celebrated their NBA title in style.Mike DeStefano
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From Stone Island chains to Raptors championship rings, these are the top 10 pieces of custom jewelry that Drake has ever had.Mike DeStefano
From Ben Baller to Alex Moss, six legendary jewelers tell the stories behind some of Drake’s most memorable ice.Mike DeStefano
A look back at the period that the Roc-A-Fella chain and Rocawear were born, when Jay-Z laid the foundation to be one of hip-hop's biggest style icons.Vikki Tobak