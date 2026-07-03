The best place for new music? That'd have to be in the mix. DJs spend a lot of their time searching for the perfect beat... then placing it right alongside the other perfect beats in their repertoire. You know how it goes. This week's batch of the best mixes finds some of the world's best selectors providing their eternal quests in their desired genres in the best way they know how. All you have to do is follow their selection(s). Fair trade, right?khrisd
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Eric Prydz sure knows how to pick 'em, doesn't he? He selected Stockholm's Jeremy Olander for his Pryda Friends imprint back in 2011, and his stock rokhrisd
'Dune' was filmed on location in Hungary and Jordan and is slated to hit U.S. theaters and HBO Max later this month via Warner Bros. and Legendary.Trace William Cowen
'Arrival' director Denis Villeneuve is helming the new adaptation of the Frank Herbert novel, which was previously given a cinematic spin by David Lynch.Trace William Cowen