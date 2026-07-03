Jeremy Olander

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The best place for new music? That'd have to be in the mix. DJs spend a lot of their time searching for the perfect beat... then placing it right alongside the other perfect beats in their repertoire. You know how it goes. This week's batch of the best mixes finds some of the world's best selectors providing their eternal quests in their desired genres in the best way they know how. All you have to do is follow their selection(s). Fair trade, right?
khrisd

Latest Stories

jeremy olander jackie ep
Music

Jeremy Olander's "Jackie" EP is the First Release on Pryda From an Artist Other Than Eric Prydz

It was bound to happen, right? Eric Prydz has gone a while with his PRYDA imprint, allowing that label to be a home for his productions, letting the l

khrisd4325 days ago
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Music

Jeremy Olander and Fehrplay Announce Five-Date "Pryda Friends" North American Tour

On August 9, Jeremy Olander and Fehrplay will represent the Pryda Friends camp on a special North American tour that's set to hit LA, Florida, Chicago

khrisd4755 days ago

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