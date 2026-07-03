Juro “Mez” Davis gives insight on crafting J. Cole's platinum-selling album '2014 Forest Hills Drive.'Eric Diep
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In celebration of 15 years, the 'Entourage' creator and cast reveal the history of the pilot and how it came together.Frazier Tharpe
Kid Cudi and Jeremy Piven make an unlikely duo for the 'Entourage' movie, but we found out exactly why they're so great to watch.Complex
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