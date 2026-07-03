Jeremy Doku

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SOCCER: JUN 15 FIFA World Cup 26 Group G - Belgium vs Egypt
Sports

French Presenter Apologizes for Criticizing Doku for Leaving World Cup for Birth of First Child

French networr presenter France Pierron suggested it was "disgusting" of Doku to miss the World Cup to be with his wife as she gives birth.

Joe Price25 days ago

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