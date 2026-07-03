Latest Stories
The 'Drop The Needle' Doc Twitter Account is Posting Classic Canadian Rap Videos Daily
Canterbury Crescent Filmworks, the film production company behind the Drop The Needle documentary posts classic Canadian rap videos on its Twitter account daily
The 20 Best Canadian Rap Songs of All Time
From Drake to Kardinal Offishall to Michie Mee, here's the definitive ranking of Canada’s finest hip-hop bangers, old and new. Because someone had to do it.
How Noah "40" Shebib's Justice Fund Is Taking on Toronto's Gun Violence Problem
OVO's Noah "40" Shebib & Yonis Hassan speak candidly on gun violence in Toronto, how charity money is being hoarded in Canada, and what they're doing about it.
Jelleestone Drops New Single "Stay Cold" Produced by Noah “40” Shebib
The venerated Rexdale rapper returns with a new hard-hitting track produced by Noah "40" Shebib, Drake's right-hand man. He says there's much more on the way.