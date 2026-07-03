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rapper kos at muchmusic video awards
Music

The 'Drop The Needle' Doc Twitter Account is Posting Classic Canadian Rap Videos Daily

Canterbury Crescent Filmworks, the film production company behind the Drop The Needle documentary posts classic Canadian rap videos on its Twitter account daily

Louis Pavlakos1170 days ago
The 20 Best Canadian Rap Songs of All Time
Music

The 20 Best Canadian Rap Songs of All Time

From Drake to Kardinal Offishall to Michie Mee, here's the definitive ranking of Canada’s finest hip-hop bangers, old and new. Because someone had to do it.

Alex Nino Gheciu1429 days ago
Noah "40" Shebib and Yonis Hassan, of the Justice Fund, pose in front of a mobile studio
Life

How Noah "40" Shebib's Justice Fund Is Taking on Toronto's Gun Violence Problem

OVO's Noah "40" Shebib &amp; Yonis Hassan speak candidly on gun violence in Toronto, how charity money is being hoarded in Canada, and what they're doing about it.

Alex Nino Gheciu1488 days ago
Toronto rapper Jelleestone in "Stay Cold" music video
Music

Jelleestone Drops New Single "Stay Cold" Produced by Noah “40” Shebib

The venerated Rexdale rapper returns with a new hard-hitting track produced by Noah "40" Shebib, Drake's right-hand man. He says there's much more on the way.

Alex Nino Gheciu1558 days ago

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