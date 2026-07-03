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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Jon Stewart Returns to 'The Daily Show' in Obi-Wan Kenobi Outfit to Offer Guest Host Roy Wood Jr. Some Guidance
'The Daily Show' already had a layup on Tuesday with Trump’s arraignment, but guest host Roy Wood Jr. still came with a Jon Stewart-shaped ace up his sleeve.
Zach Dionne1199 days ago
Pop Culture
‘Star Wars’ Related Words Have Official Definitions in the Oxford English Dictionary
'Star Wars' continues to be cemented in every aspect of pop culture.
Xavier Hamilton2467 days ago
Pop Culture
Samuel L. Jackson and Brie Larson Discuss How ‘Captain Marvel’ Will Propel Her to 'Star Wars'-Level Fame
'Captain Marvel' star Brie Larson also says Jackson is "begging" to be in the cast of her next directorial project.
Trace William Cowen2696 days ago