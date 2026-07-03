Jaws

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson smiling in a promotional image for "GOAT Talk."
Pop Culture

Dwayne Johnson Revisits Viral Fanny Pack Photo on 'GOAT Talk': 'I Felt So Confident'

Johnson and Blunt star in Benny Safdie's 'The Smashing Machine,' out today.

Trace William Cowen287 days ago
shark
Life

Video Shows Coast Guard Opening Fire on Huge Shark Swimming Toward Crew

40 members of a Coast Guard crew swimming in the Pacific Ocean were forced to evacuate and open fire on a huge shark that was stalking them in the water.

Jordan Rose2149 days ago
ariana
Music

Ariana Grande Joins James Corden for Hits-Filled 'Carpool Karaoke'

On 'Sweetener' eve, Ariana Grande has joined James Corden for a hits-filled edition of 'Carpool Karaoke.' Grande runs through 'Sweetener' and 'Dangerous Woman' cuts, as well as discusses her 'Jaws' love.

Trace William Cowen2892 days ago
Richard Dreyfuss
Life

‘Jaws’ Actor Richard Dreyfuss Accused of Exposing Himself to Women

Dreyfuss confirmed his "flirting" may have been non-consensual but says, "I am not an assaulter."

Omar Burgess3170 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App