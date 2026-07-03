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Dwayne Johnson Revisits Viral Fanny Pack Photo on 'GOAT Talk': 'I Felt So Confident'
Johnson and Blunt star in Benny Safdie's 'The Smashing Machine,' out today.
Video Shows Coast Guard Opening Fire on Huge Shark Swimming Toward Crew
40 members of a Coast Guard crew swimming in the Pacific Ocean were forced to evacuate and open fire on a huge shark that was stalking them in the water.
Ariana Grande Joins James Corden for Hits-Filled 'Carpool Karaoke'
On 'Sweetener' eve, Ariana Grande has joined James Corden for a hits-filled edition of 'Carpool Karaoke.' Grande runs through 'Sweetener' and 'Dangerous Woman' cuts, as well as discusses her 'Jaws' love.
‘Jaws’ Actor Richard Dreyfuss Accused of Exposing Himself to Women
Dreyfuss confirmed his "flirting" may have been non-consensual but says, "I am not an assaulter."