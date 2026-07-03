Jarryd Hayne

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Latest Stories

Hayne at the Titans press conference.
Sports

Jarryd Hayne Set To Return to NRL, Signs Deal With Gold Coast Titans

Jarryd Hayne has returned to the NRL, inking a giant deal with the Gold Coast Titans

Dan Pardalis3635 days ago
Sports

Jarryd Hayne Announces NFL Retirement

Jarryd Hayne retires from the NFL to chase Olympic gold.

Steve Duck3714 days ago
Sports

Jarryd Hayne Approached to Make Soccer Debut

Jarryd Hayne approached to suit up for Australia in an exhibition match against Liverpool FC.

Chad Freeman3861 days ago
Sports

49ers Special Teams Coach: Jarryd Hayne "Just Didn't Work Out"

"He needs to learn how to play the game of football."

Chad Freeman3865 days ago
Sports

Jarryd Hayne Waived by 49ers

Jarryd Hayne free to explore options with other NFL teams after 49ers waive the Australian RB

Steve Duck3911 days ago
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Sports

San Francisco 49ers Negotiating 2016 Pre-Season Game in Sydney

NSW Premier Mike Baird reportedly negotiating with 49ers chairman to bring the NFL pre-season to Sydney

Steve Duck3917 days ago
Sports

Magic Johnson Praises Jarryd Hayne

Despite limited time on the field, the praise keeps coming for Hayne

Steve Duck3937 days ago
Jarryd Hayne celebrates with Aussie 49ers fans
Sports

Jarryd Hayne Vs Jordan Berry: Aussie Showdown in NFL Week 2

Jarryd Hayne faces fellow Aussie Jordan Berry in NFL Week 2

Steve Duck3956 days ago

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