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Jarryd Hayne Set To Return to NRL, Signs Deal With Gold Coast Titans
Jarryd Hayne has returned to the NRL, inking a giant deal with the Gold Coast Titans
Jarryd Hayne Announces NFL Retirement
Jarryd Hayne retires from the NFL to chase Olympic gold.
Jarryd Hayne Approached to Make Soccer Debut
Jarryd Hayne approached to suit up for Australia in an exhibition match against Liverpool FC.
49ers Special Teams Coach: Jarryd Hayne "Just Didn't Work Out"
"He needs to learn how to play the game of football."
Jarryd Hayne Waived by 49ers
Jarryd Hayne free to explore options with other NFL teams after 49ers waive the Australian RB
San Francisco 49ers Negotiating 2016 Pre-Season Game in Sydney
NSW Premier Mike Baird reportedly negotiating with 49ers chairman to bring the NFL pre-season to Sydney
Magic Johnson Praises Jarryd Hayne
Despite limited time on the field, the praise keeps coming for Hayne
Jarryd Hayne Vs Jordan Berry: Aussie Showdown in NFL Week 2
Jarryd Hayne faces fellow Aussie Jordan Berry in NFL Week 2