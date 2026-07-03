David Haye

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Sports

The Second Coming Of David Haye

After celebrating his comeback fight with a one round knockout, David Haye is back on track to be the most devastating heavyweight on the planet. Again.

Wil Jones3714 days ago
Sports

David Haye Says He'll Donate 10% of Ticket Sales from His Next Fight to Nick Blackwell and His Family

David Haye hopes the gesture will kickstart Nick Blackwell's new life when he recovers.

Corey Pellatt3762 days ago
Sports

David Haye's Next Opponent on His Comeback Trail Is an Unranked Fighter from Kosovo

David Haye will face undefeated Arnold Gjergjaj on May 21st.

Corey Pellatt3763 days ago
Sports

David Haye Will Not Fight Anthony Joshua in 2016, According to Promoter Eddie Hearn

We might have to wait longer than we thought to see David Haye trade blows with Anthony Joshua.

Corey Pellatt3834 days ago
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Sports

David Haye's Comeback Fight Is Going to Be Screened on the Free-to-Air Channel, Dave

The free-to-air entertainment channel has landed the rights to screen Haye's fight with Australian contender Mark De Mori on January 16th.

Corey Pellatt3847 days ago
Sports

Interview: David Haye Talks Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and Regaining the World Heavyweight Title

The Hayemaker sets record straight on his injury issues, the age-old boxing vs MMA debate and what he really thinks of Tyson Fury.

Corey Pellatt3886 days ago

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