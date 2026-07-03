Latest Stories
The Second Coming Of David Haye
After celebrating his comeback fight with a one round knockout, David Haye is back on track to be the most devastating heavyweight on the planet. Again.
David Haye Agrees to Fight Shannon Briggs After the Two Clashed at Anthony Joshua's Weigh-In
Let's go champ.
David Haye Says He'll Donate 10% of Ticket Sales from His Next Fight to Nick Blackwell and His Family
David Haye hopes the gesture will kickstart Nick Blackwell's new life when he recovers.
David Haye's Next Opponent on His Comeback Trail Is an Unranked Fighter from Kosovo
David Haye will face undefeated Arnold Gjergjaj on May 21st.
David Haye Will Not Fight Anthony Joshua in 2016, According to Promoter Eddie Hearn
We might have to wait longer than we thought to see David Haye trade blows with Anthony Joshua.
David Haye's Comeback Fight Is Going to Be Screened on the Free-to-Air Channel, Dave
The free-to-air entertainment channel has landed the rights to screen Haye's fight with Australian contender Mark De Mori on January 16th.
Interview: David Haye Talks Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and Regaining the World Heavyweight Title
The Hayemaker sets record straight on his injury issues, the age-old boxing vs MMA debate and what he really thinks of Tyson Fury.