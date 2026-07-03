Oakley launches its latest ‘Be Who You Are’ snow collection featuring ski and snowboarding gear. Click for tips from stars Jamie Anderson and Trevor Andrew.Isis Briones
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Get familiar with Olympic snowboarder Jamie Anderson. She's nothing like your typical gold medalist, and that's what makes her so amazing.Doug Sibor
From Zendaya to Tom Holland, Anya Taylor-Joy to Jacob Elordi, this is our definitive list for the best actors and actresses in their 20s right now.Khal
The best young actors and actresses in their 20s right now, including Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Letitia Wright, Jharrel Jerome, Keke Palmer, & many more.Jessica Ervin