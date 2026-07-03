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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Twitter Reacts to Jack Armstrong Wearing Drake's Teddy Bear Coat
Jack Armstrong stole Drake's comically large fur coat last night during the first half of the Toronto Raptors game. Fans reacted to it jokingly.
Louis Pavlakos1331 days ago
Sports
'Helloooo!': How the Raptors Broadcast Team Calls Games From Half a Continent Away
Jack Armstrong and Matt Devlin tell us about the challenges of commentating on Raptors games from thousands of kilometres away.
Calum Marsh2013 days ago