Latest Stories
Brandon 'Dot' Armstrong Drops "Topman" f/ the Real Khiry
Brand 'BDot' Armstrong made his rap debut last year after he built a name for himself with spot-on impressions of all-star NBA players.
Premiere: Brandon 'Dot' Armstrong Shares Video for Debut Rap Single "League Him"
Brandon 'BDot' Armstrong first gained a lot of attention for his spot-on impressions of NBA players.
#SoleWatch: Every Sneaker Worn in the 2018 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game
Quavo, Nick Cannon, Justin Bieber, Jamie Foxx, Michael B. Jordan and more compete in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.
Story Behind the Viral Video: An Interview with @BdotAdot5
Check out our exclusive interview with YouTube superstar Brandon Armstron—better known as @BdotAdot5, the hilarious basketball player impersonator.