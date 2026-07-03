Brandon Armstrong

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Latest Stories

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Music

Brandon 'Dot' Armstrong Drops "Topman" f/ the Real Khiry

Brand 'BDot' Armstrong made his rap debut last year after he built a name for himself with spot-on impressions of all-star NBA players.

Joe Price2276 days ago
dot
Music

Premiere: Brandon 'Dot' Armstrong Shares Video for Debut Rap Single "League Him"

Brandon 'BDot' Armstrong first gained a lot of attention for his spot-on impressions of NBA players.

Joe Price2654 days ago
NBA Celebrity All Star Game 2018
Sneakers

#SoleWatch: Every Sneaker Worn in the 2018 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Quavo, Nick Cannon, Justin Bieber, Jamie Foxx, Michael B. Jordan and more compete in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

Brandon Richard3073 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Story Behind the Viral Video: An Interview with @BdotAdot5

Check out our exclusive interview with YouTube superstar Brandon Armstron—better known as @BdotAdot5, the hilarious basketball player impersonator.

Doug Sibor3860 days ago

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