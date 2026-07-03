Izzie Gibbs

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Latest Stories

Izzie Gibbs 'Alchemy' EP
Music

Izzie Gibbs Returns With Tough Bars, Slick Melodies On New EP 'Alchemy'

The new six-track EP is a release of two halves and features more than a few surprises stirred into his usual palette of fast-talking rap and bass-heavy instrum

James Keith1943 days ago
P Money 'Money Over Everyone 3'
Music

P Money's 'Money Over Everyone 3' Has Arrived

Grime, grime and more grime.

Tobi Oke2604 days ago
gvmt 11
Style

Explore 'Poor Luxury' with GVNMNT's SS19 Collection

GVNMNT strikes a relateable cord as they launch their SS19 collection 'Poor Luxury', an ode to working-class communities. 

Sam Cole2655 days ago
Izzie Gibbs
Music

Izzie Gibbs Shows Us How To Keep The Fire "Lit"

Northampton's prince of grime returns with hunger for 2019.

Ellis Earl2744 days ago
Rawza, Snowy, Kyeza, Young Dubz, Izzie Gibbs, Neo
Music

Rawza Drops "Hush" Remix With Izzie Gibbs, Neo, Snowy, Kyeza And Yung Dubz

It doesn't get more British than this.

Tobi Oke2880 days ago
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Foreign Beggars
Music

Premiere: Foreign Beggars Recruit Izzie Gibbs, Dizmack And Alix Perez For "Toast"

Collabs with Kate Tempest, Kojey Radical, OG Maco, Ivy Lab, Hyroglifics, Flux Pavilion and Feed Me are promised for the rest of the album.

Aaron Bishop3181 days ago

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