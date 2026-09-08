Ellis Earl
Latest Stories
Izzie Gibbs Shows Us How To Keep The Fire "Lit"
Northampton's prince of grime returns with hunger for 2019.
Slowthai Tackles Racial Stereotyping In New Video For "Rainbow"
The Northampton rapper preps debut album with brand new single.
Dizzee Rascal Ups The Energy Levels With New EP 'Don't Gas Me'
An EP that's sure to raise heart rates and may even leave you drawing for the trigger finger skank.
Octavian's 'Spaceman' Arrives Like A Lightning Bolt
Lock in, press play, and get ready for lift off.
Slowthai Shares Noisy And Raw 'RUNT' EP
The runt of the litter may just become the best of the bunch.
Premiere: Chill And Put On "Netflix+" By Slow Thai
This is one "Netflix and chill" session you won't want to miss.
Premiere: Manga Saint Hilare Offers Up Some Nang Words On "She's Nang"
Manga provides a visual dictionary for dissecting British slang.