Indian Super League

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Latest Stories

Indian Super League soccer team Jamshedpur goes against Northeast United FC
Sports

Indian Super League's 16-Year-Old Youngest-Ever Goal Scorer Is Actually 28

In the fall, "16-year-old" Gourav Mukhi became the youngest player ever to score a goal in the Indian Super League. Except he was more than a decade older.

countcenci2767 days ago
Sports

Luis Garcia Just Rolled Back the Years in the Indian Super League with an Incredible Assist

The Indian Super League is turning into football's greatest sideshow.

Corey Pellatt4291 days ago
Sports

Even Ronaldinho Is in Talks to Join the Indian Super League

The Indian Super League just turned from a sideshow into football's biggest nostalgia trip.

Corey Pellatt4340 days ago

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