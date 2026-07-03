Imanos

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Music

Diplo ft. Faustix & Imanos & Kai - "Revolution (Dirty South Joe & Flufftronix Remix)"

With Valentine's Day just a day away, you already know what time it is: time for Dirty South Joe and Flufftronix to birth their latest Luvstep mixtape

khrisd4537 days ago
BROTW43
Music

The Best Remixes of the Week

Quality over quantity should always be the power move. Some weeks, we can't help it: there are a grip of remixes that have our heads spinning from how

khrisd4633 days ago
diplo revolution video
Music

The Lyric Video for Diplo's "Revolution' Premiered on USA Today

If you're going to be on these Internets, you need to be on these Internets, which means you need to make sure your radar is up. When weird shit hits

khrisd4659 days ago
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Music

The Best Mixes of the Week

You have to love this week's selection. Gone are the massive, obvious dancefloor bangers. In with the leftfield freaks. From twerk and drum & bass to dubstep, bass-driven house, and Jersey club, we're killing it with the alt sounds this week. Test us, you can't best us.

khrisd4688 days ago
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Music

Download Imanos' Diplo & Friends Guest Mix

Okay, let me start off by saying this has new music, rather world premieres from Diplo, GTA, The Chainsmokers, Faustix & Imanos (duh), Sound Remedy, K

jakel4691 days ago
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Music

Skylar Grey - "Final Warning (Faustix & Imanos Remix)"

Skylar Grey gets around. Wait, that didn't come out right, did it? She already had Eminem on her "C'Mon Let Me Ride" track, which Valentino Khan remix

khrisd4775 days ago
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Music

Calvin Harris - "Awooga (Slander Remix)"

I first heard Slander's work nearly a year ago. He and Omeguh remixed Clockwork's "Titan" and created one of the coolest trap tracks of 2012. Fast for

nappy4813 days ago
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Music

Download Imanos' "Trap Nation" Mix

DJ Imanos gave us a fire mix back in March, and now he's released an hour long mix called Trap Nation. We already showed you a dope remix of Jay-Z's

jakel4816 days ago
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Music

Jay-Z - "Dirt Off Your Shoulder (Brillz & Z-Trip Remix)"

And the random trap Thursday hits keep coming. Taken from Imanos' Trap Nation mixtape (which dropped earlier today on Jay-Z's Life+Times blog) is this

khrisd4817 days ago
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Music

Imanos x Do Androids Dance: The Miami Turn Up Chart

Vancouver's DJ Imanos isn't new to this; he's true to this. Over the last few years, he's really stepped up, getting the support of figures like John

androids4872 days ago
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