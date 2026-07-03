Latest Stories
Diplo ft. Faustix & Imanos & Kai - "Revolution (Dirty South Joe & Flufftronix Remix)"
With Valentine's Day just a day away, you already know what time it is: time for Dirty South Joe and Flufftronix to birth their latest Luvstep mixtape
The Best Remixes of the Week
Quality over quantity should always be the power move. Some weeks, we can't help it: there are a grip of remixes that have our heads spinning from how
The Lyric Video for Diplo's "Revolution' Premiered on USA Today
If you're going to be on these Internets, you need to be on these Internets, which means you need to make sure your radar is up. When weird shit hits
The Best Mixes of the Week
You have to love this week's selection. Gone are the massive, obvious dancefloor bangers. In with the leftfield freaks. From twerk and drum & bass to dubstep, bass-driven house, and Jersey club, we're killing it with the alt sounds this week. Test us, you can't best us.
Download Imanos' Diplo & Friends Guest Mix
Okay, let me start off by saying this has new music, rather world premieres from Diplo, GTA, The Chainsmokers, Faustix & Imanos (duh), Sound Remedy, K
Skylar Grey - "Final Warning (Faustix & Imanos Remix)"
Skylar Grey gets around. Wait, that didn't come out right, did it? She already had Eminem on her "C'Mon Let Me Ride" track, which Valentino Khan remix
Calvin Harris - "Awooga (Slander Remix)"
I first heard Slander's work nearly a year ago. He and Omeguh remixed Clockwork's "Titan" and created one of the coolest trap tracks of 2012. Fast for
Download Imanos' "Trap Nation" Mix
DJ Imanos gave us a fire mix back in March, and now he's released an hour long mix called Trap Nation. We already showed you a dope remix of Jay-Z's
Jay-Z - "Dirt Off Your Shoulder (Brillz & Z-Trip Remix)"
And the random trap Thursday hits keep coming. Taken from Imanos' Trap Nation mixtape (which dropped earlier today on Jay-Z's Life+Times blog) is this
Imanos x Do Androids Dance: The Miami Turn Up Chart
Vancouver's DJ Imanos isn't new to this; he's true to this. Over the last few years, he's really stepped up, getting the support of figures like John