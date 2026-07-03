Rap has often been defined by its fixation on money, power, and influence. What's behind hip hop's Illuminati music obsession?Steven J. Horowitz
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Queen Bey, Rihanna, LeBron James: The list of alleged celebrity Illuminati members includes all of your faves. Take a look at this list to learn more.Elizabeth Ann Entenman
The conspiracy claims that many of the world's leaders and celebrities are Illuminati members. We break down the theory and explore the possibilities.Jason Duaine Hahn
From Tupac to JAY Z, here are the rappers accused of being "illuminati celebrities" in the secret society, & the (somewhat flimsy) evidence to prove it.jazrm88