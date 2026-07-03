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All Day I Dream About Stripes Kicks Off With Collaborations From Kevin Lyons and Jean André
All Day I Dream About Stripes Featuring Kevin Lyons and Jean André
Parra Strikes HVW8 Gallery With His Graphic and Unapologetically Witty Canvases
Parra will open "Same Old Song" at L.A.'s HVW8 Gallery this weekend. Here's what you can expect to see.
Peter Beste Opens a Gallery Show of His "Houston Rap" Photography at HVW8 Gallery
From the strip clubs to the car washes.
JJJJound Creator Justin R. Saunders Explains "Correspondence" Exhibition at HVW8 Gallery (Video)
He basically created Tumblr.
JJJJound Holds Unorthodox Exhibition "CORRESPONDENCE " at HVW8 Gallery in L.A.
Enjoy wonderful paintings of emails.
HVW8 Gallery Shares Photographs From Their "Home and Away" Traveling Exhibition Adventures (Part 2)
The crew takes it from Milan to Amsterdam.
HVW8 Gallery Shares Photographs From Their "Home and Away" Traveling Exhibition Adventures
First up, Milan.
Alessandro Moroder's "The Deconstruction of Italian Football" Opens at HVW8 Gallery in Los Angeles (Video)
His work explores how the sport shapes masculinity.
Parra's "Kind Regrets" Opens At HVW8 Gallery In Los Angeles
New works by the post-pop artist.
Tim Biskup and Kelsey Brookes Artist Talk Tonight
Get Inspired In LA.
Lisa Leone "Then" Show At HVW8 Gallery
Hip-hop's most inspiring moments.
"We Was Them Kids..." Exhibition
LA's HVW8 hosts exhibition of some of our favorite graphic designers.
Exhibit See: The Dogg House Opens Tonight at HVW8 Gallery in L.A.
Tonight, Snoop opens up a gallery show to get ready for All-Star weekend in L.A.