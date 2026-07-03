To celebrate Hip-Hop 50, Complex Canada covers 50 Canadians who helped shape the past, present, and future of hip-hop. This week: 10 Women Who Changed The GameLatoya Elle
Featured
Nelly Furtado and Haviah Mighty got boosts by the non-profit showcase, but founder Ebonnie Rowe asks what has really changed for aspiring female artists.Karen Bliss
Ahead of their Just Jam Reloaded party at the Barbican, we chopped it up with the gatekeepers of the UK underground.Complex
A complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases including the Atmos x Nike Air Max 1 'Animal 3.0' pack, 'MCA' Off-White x Nike Air Force 1, and more.Mike DeStefano