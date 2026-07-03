Hï Ibiza

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Latest Stories

Image via Hï Ibiza
Music

Hï Ibiza Shares Three-Part Doc, ‘The Elements’, To Tell The Story Of The White Isle

A new short film presented in three parts, capturing the essence of what Ibiza is all about.

James Keith291 days ago
Artwork by Kelly Boesch
Music

Hï Ibiza & W1 Curates Launch World’s First Designated In-Club Art Gallery

The exhibition spotlights six hot-on-the-market creatives.

James Keith331 days ago
Image via Publicist
Music

The Ushuaïa & Hï Ibiza Takeover Season Has Officially Started

From ANTS METALWORKS to residences from the likes of Black Coffee and Paco Osuna, Ibiza is in for a treat this summer.

Complex435 days ago
Image via [UNVRS]
Music

A New [UNVRS] Is Landing In Ibiza This Summer

On May 30, the team behind popular nightclubs Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza will launch the new venue with a “once-in-a-lifetime” opening party (we’ll see you there).

Complex441 days ago
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Music

Ushuaïa Is Headed To Dubai

The famous Ibizan hotspot is scheduled to open later this year as the Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience.

James Keith750 days ago
Tale Of Us
Music

Tale Of Us Announce Afterlife Closing Party At Ushuaïa & Hï Ibiza f/ Maceo Plex, Sven Väth & More

As another belting season on the White Isle draws to a close, the Berlin duo announce a massive day-to-night session to conclude this year's Afterlife series.

James Keith1393 days ago

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