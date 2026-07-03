Latest Stories
"Thank U, Next" Nearly Had Another 'Legally Blonde' Cameo
The director wanted a few more familiar faces in the smash hit video.
Derek Jeter and Hannah Davis Are Having a Baby
Derek Jeter is going to be a dad.
Derek Jeter Pays for Stranger's Dinner After Man Compliments His Wife
If you were to compliment Derek Jeter's wife while at a restaurant, he may actually pick up your bill.
Former New York Yankee Derek Jeter Has Married Longtime Girlfriend Hannah Davis
Derek Jeter and Hannah Davis tied the knot on Saturday night in a small ceremony.
Derek Jeter's Fiancée Hannah Davis Never Received One of His Infamous Gift Baskets
Jeter's denied the report it in the past and his 25-year-old fiancée obviously has her man's back.
Derek Jeter Casually Confirms That He’s Engaged in the Middle of a Story About His Dog
We see what he did here.
Derek Jeter Is Reportedly Set to Marry Hannah Davis
Derek Jeter Is Reportedly Set to Marry Hannah Davis
Does Derek Jeter Really Make His Girlfriend Hannah Davis Pay 50 Percent of the Bill When They Go Out to Eat?
Does Jeets go Dutch?