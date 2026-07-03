Hannah Davis

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Latest Stories

Ariana Grande
Music

"Thank U, Next" Nearly Had Another 'Legally Blonde' Cameo

The director wanted a few more familiar faces in the smash hit video.

Alex Galbraith2784 days ago
Derek Jeter and Hannah Davis.
Sports

Derek Jeter and Hannah Davis Are Having a Baby

Derek Jeter is going to be a dad.

Chris Yuscavage3441 days ago
Derek Jeter and Hannah Jeter at the ESPYS.
Sports

Derek Jeter Pays for Stranger's Dinner After Man Compliments His Wife

If you were to compliment Derek Jeter's wife while at a restaurant, he may actually pick up your bill.

Jose Martinez3480 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Former New York Yankee Derek Jeter Has Married Longtime Girlfriend Hannah Davis

Derek Jeter and Hannah Davis tied the knot on Saturday night in a small ceremony.

Jose Martinez3659 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Derek Jeter's Fiancée Hannah Davis Never Received One of His Infamous Gift Baskets

Jeter's denied the report it in the past and his 25-year-old fiancée obviously has her man's back.

Adam Caparell3823 days ago
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Sports

Derek Jeter Is Reportedly Set to Marry Hannah Davis

Derek Jeter Is Reportedly Set to Marry Hannah Davis

Brett Pollakoff3915 days ago

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