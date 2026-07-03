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Cardi B at an event, wearing a patterned strapless dress with large earrings, posing in front of a backdrop with musical notes.
Music

Cardi B Addresses ‘Hating Ass B*tches’ Criticizing Her New Haircare Line: ‘My Sh*t Is Researched'

The rapper ties criticism of her upcoming Grow-Good Beauty line to her years of insecurities growing up with unruly hair.

Alex Ocho122 days ago
Justin Bieber with a buzz cut, wearing a black suit and necklace, against a textured black background.
Music

Airline Jokes Justin Bieber ‘Should’ve Gone to Turkey’ Over Viral Hair Transplant Post

A viral post on X alleges Bieber got a hair transplant based on his red carpet photos from the Grammys.

Alex Ocho164 days ago
Jaylen Brown
Sports

Jaylen Brown Joins Forces With Hair Growth Supplement Company After Viral Hairline Videos

Jaylen Brown made headlines when his hairline rubbed off on opposing players.

tara mahadevan207 days ago
John Cena at Comic-Con, wearing a red and blue costume, speaking into a microphone, with Comic-Con banners in the background.
Pop Culture

John Cena Opens Up About Hair Transplant: 'It Completely Changed the Course of My Life'

John Cena says his hair transplant changed his life and boosted his acting career.

Mark Elibert345 days ago
Twitch streamer BenDaDonnn wearing headphones and a gray hoodie with blue and red designs is sitting on a gaming chair, gesturing with both hands.
Pop Culture

BenDaDonnn's Hair Transplant Comes From Same Doctor as Chris Brown, Tyga and More

The Twitch claims he had the procedure done at an L.A. clinic as Chris Brown, Tom Brady, and others.

Alex Ocho359 days ago
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John Cena in a wrestling ring, wearing a "Never Give Up" cap and t-shirt, looking determined.
Sports

John Cena Admits to Hair Transplant: 'Thank You for Bullying Me'

Perhaps the bullying about his hairline is what caused him to turn heel.

Joe Price452 days ago
Music

Timbaland Shares Hair Transplant Update: ‘Don’t Say I Didn’t Tell You'

After undergoing the procedure due to hair loss from his alopecia, the legendary producer showed off his new renewed hairline on Instagram.

Alex Ocho972 days ago
Music

Timbaland Shows Off New Hairline After Getting Transplant: 'Let Me Do It Earlier Than Later'

The legendary producer hopped on Instagram to shed light on dealing with hair loss in the form of alopecia.

Brad Callas1036 days ago
Music

Tory Lanez Had Everyone From Mario to His Hair Loss Doctor Write Letters to The Judge to Ask for Leniency

Hair restoration specialist Dr. Craig L. Ziering wrote that he and Tory had "become very close over the years." Mario wrote, "I have never seen Tory act out of character in a manner to hurt someone."

Joe Price1071 days ago
hair loss energy drinks hair loss energy drinks
Life

According To A New Study, Men Who Drink Energy Drinks Risk 42% Chance Of Hair Loss

Men who excessively drink energy drinks, fizzy drinks, and even sweetened tea and coffee are at higher risk of losing their hair, a new study suggests.

Sanj Patel1282 days ago
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Harry and William are both princes
Life

Prince Harry Comments on William Losing Hair at ‘Alarming’ Rate, No Longer Resembling Princess Diana

A new report reveals Prince Harry has commented on Prince William's appearance in 'Spare,' saying his older brother no longer resembles their mother.

taramhdvn1288 days ago
Akon in an interview with Bootleg Kev
Music

Akon Recalls 'Painful Part’ of $7,500 Hair Transplant in Turkey, Responds to Memes About His Hairline

Akon confirmed that he got a hair transplant from a doctor in Turkey, and the 49-year-old revealed how much it cost and what the "painful part" was.

Joe Price1367 days ago
The Game at a celebrity basketball match-up
Music

The Game Blasts Oscars for LeBron Hairline Joke Regina Hall Told, Says Same ‘Mentality’ Led to Will Smith Slap

Besides the Will Smith slap, the Game is pointing to another Oscars moment he wasn’t thrilled with: co-host Regina Hall’s joke about LeBron James’ hairline.

Brenton Blanchet1564 days ago
HBO's 'Real Time With Bill Maher'
Pop Culture

Bill Maher Says Jada Pinkett Smith Should Feel 'Lucky' That Alopecia Is Her Biggest Medical Problem

Nearly a week after Will Smith smacked Chris Rock at Sunday's Oscars, HBO’s “Real Time With Bill Maher” has weighed in on the slap heard around the world

Brad Callas1567 days ago
Jada Pinkett Smith attends the Feature Film Jury Orientation Breakfast.
Pop Culture

Jada Pinkett Smith Opens Up About Hair Loss From Alopecia

Jada Pinkett Smith took to Instagram to share an update about how she has been dealing with her alopecia, which she first addressed back in 2018.

Jordan Rose1661 days ago
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Ray Allen and LeBron James back in their Heat days.
Sports

Ray Allen Challenges LeBron, Shaq, and Others to Grow Out Their Hairlines

Allen challenged his fellow hair-challenged NBAers to grow out their locks until social distancing ends.

Gavin Evans2292 days ago
Jada Pinkett Smith
Pop Culture

Jada Pinkett-Smith Shares Her 'Terrifying' Hair Loss Experience

The actress revealed she suffers from alopecia.

Sajae Elder2978 days ago

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