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Lord Apex Recruits Freddie Gibbs, Madlib, Greentea Peng & More For Debut LP ‘The Good Fight’
To celebrate, the West London rapper is heading out on a European tour, culminating in a special 4/20 show in his hometown.
Greentea Peng Teams Up With Swindle & MJ Cole For “Stuck In The Middle”
Playing to both producers’ strengths, the instrumental is built on some breezy strings courtesy of Cole coupled with Swindle’s knack for soul-stirring horns.
UK Neo-Soul Star Greentea Peng Drops Debut Album ‘Man Made’
‘Man Made’ is set to be aided by a now-sold out 2022 UK tour alongside her band, The Seng Seng Family, which is aiming to kick off in Easter 2022.
Pa Salieu, Bree Runway, Greentea Peng Named In BBC Sound Of 2021 Longlist
The winner will be announced on Thursday January 7, 2021.