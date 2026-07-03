Latest Stories
Ezra Miller Is Writing His Own Version of 'The Flash'
The actor might be on his way out of the project.
Grant Morrison's "Multiversity" is Finally Hitting Shelves this August After Years of Delays
After years of delays, Grant Morrison’s “Multiversity” is finally coming from DC this August.
Review: "Superman: Earth One – Vol. 2" Brings The Man Of Steel Into The Modern Age
Plus, our takes on the latest issues of <em>Happy</em> and <em>Fatale</em>.
RZA Is Teaming Up With Grant Morrison To Bring "Happy" To The Big Screen
That was fast.
Grant Morrison Officially Announces His Epic "Multiversity" Series For DC
Be amped, people!
Review: Grant Morrison Makes His Image Comics Debut With The Deliriously Surreal "Happy"
Plus, <em>The Goon</em> is back with another installment and <em>BPRD: Return of the Master</em> continues to impress.
Interview: Grant Morrison Talks His Latest Comic, "Happy," And Why He's Taking A Break From Monthly Superhero Books
Find out the latest on the legendary writer's upcoming projects.
DC Entertainment Delays The Release Of "Batman Incorporated #3" Due To Aurora Shootings
The company is faced with some tough decisions in the wake of the violence.
Review: “Saga” Once Again Proves That It's The Best Comic Book Series You’re Not Reading
Also, the B.P.R.D. runs into trouble, Lord Baltimore returns, and Grant Morrison's <em>Batman</em> run gets collected.
Review: “Avengers Vs. X-Men” Launches Marvel’s Biggest Story Of The Year
Plus, Fatale and Chew continue to give you all the offbeat indie tales you crave.
DC Is Bringing Back "Batman Incorporated" Among Other Titles For Its "Second Wave"
The company will debut six new titles as six others get canned.
The 25 Best Comic Books Of 2011
To catch everyone up on a great year for the comic book industry, we’re counting down The 25 Best Comic Books Of 2011.
Review: Marvel’s Relaunch Of “Uncanny X-Men” Returns To The Mutants' Glory Days
Also, <em>Action Comics</em>, <em>Animal Man</em>, and <em>Swamp Thing</em> continue to carry the torch for DC's "New 52".
Review: Grant Morrison’s “Supergods” Is A Tour De Force Exploration of Superheroes
One of the comic industry's best writers explains why the real world needs fake superheroes.
Superman Gets Some New Clothes For “Action Comics #1”
The so-called “Bruce Springsteen” of heroes shows off his new $20 outfit.
The Best Comic Books This Week: Batman, Invincible Iron Man, and More!
We give you the rundown on this week's hottest releases so you know what you need to buy.
Percy Carey's Comic Book Corner: Grant Morrison Video Interview
Our resident comic columnist sits down with one of the biggest writers in the game.