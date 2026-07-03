Grant Morrison

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ezra miller
Pop Culture

Ezra Miller Is Writing His Own Version of 'The Flash'

The actor might be on his way out of the project.

Alex Galbraith2680 days ago
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Pop Culture

Grant Morrison's "Multiversity" is Finally Hitting Shelves this August After Years of Delays

After years of delays, Grant Morrison’s “Multiversity” is finally coming from DC this August.

Jason Serafino4476 days ago
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Pop Culture

Review: "Superman: Earth One – Vol. 2" Brings The Man Of Steel Into The Modern Age

Plus, our takes on the latest issues of <em>Happy</em> and <em>Fatale</em>.

Jason Serafino5007 days ago
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Pop Culture

Review: Grant Morrison Makes His Image Comics Debut With The Deliriously Surreal "Happy"

Plus, <em>The Goon</em> is back with another installment and <em>BPRD: Return of the Master</em> continues to impress.

Jason Serafino5042 days ago
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Pop Culture

Interview: Grant Morrison Talks His Latest Comic, "Happy," And Why He's Taking A Break From Monthly Superhero Books

Find out the latest on the legendary writer's upcoming projects.

Jason Serafino5043 days ago
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Pop Culture

DC Entertainment Delays The Release Of "Batman Incorporated #3" Due To Aurora Shootings

The company is faced with some tough decisions in the wake of the violence.

Jason Serafino5106 days ago
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Pop Culture

Review: “Saga” Once Again Proves That It's The Best Comic Book Series You’re Not Reading

Also, the B.P.R.D. runs into trouble, Lord Baltimore returns, and Grant Morrison's <em>Batman</em> run gets collected.

Jason Serafino5140 days ago
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Pop Culture

Review: “Avengers Vs. X-Men” Launches Marvel’s Biggest Story Of The Year

Plus, Fatale and Chew continue to give you all the offbeat indie tales you crave.

Jason Serafino5217 days ago
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Pop Culture

DC Is Bringing Back "Batman Incorporated" Among Other Titles For Its "Second Wave"

The company will debut six new titles as six others get canned.

Jason Serafino5300 days ago
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Pop Culture

The 25 Best Comic Books Of 2011

To catch everyone up on a great year for the comic book industry, we’re counting down The 25 Best Comic Books Of 2011.

Jason Serafino5316 days ago
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Pop Culture

Review: Marvel’s Relaunch Of “Uncanny X-Men” Returns To The Mutants' Glory Days

Also, <em>Action Comics</em>, <em>Animal Man</em>, and <em>Swamp Thing</em> continue to carry the torch for DC's "New 52".

Jason Serafino5371 days ago
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Pop Culture

Review: Grant Morrison’s “Supergods” Is A Tour De Force Exploration of Superheroes

One of the comic industry's best writers explains why the real world needs fake superheroes.

Jason Serafino5461 days ago
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Pop Culture

Superman Gets Some New Clothes For “Action Comics #1”

The so-called &#8220;Bruce Springsteen&#8221; of heroes shows off his new $20 outfit.

Jason Serafino5478 days ago
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Pop Culture

The Best Comic Books This Week: Batman, Invincible Iron Man, and More!

We give you the rundown on this week's hottest releases so you know what you need to buy.

Jason Serafino5644 days ago
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Pop Culture

Percy Carey's Comic Book Corner: Grant Morrison Video Interview

Our resident comic columnist sits down with one of the biggest writers in the game.

Complex6223 days ago

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