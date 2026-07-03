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Latest Stories
Music
Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: KILLY & SEGA, Mike Shabb, Eva Shaw, G Milla & Jaay Cee
It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.
Louis Pavlakos1085 days ago
Music
Premiere: Listen to G Milla's "Galileo"
His next project, "New Levels, New Devils," is coming soon.
Zach Frydenlund4210 days ago
Music
Premiere: Listen to G Milla's "Let It Go"
The up-and-coming Toronto spitter lets go on his new track.
Brian Padilla4273 days ago