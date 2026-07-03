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If you didn't already know, it's not all roses and daises here on DAD. While we love bigging up the tracks and artists that we consider to be a cut abkhrisd
Recently, many of the talented producers from the UK grime scene have been engaging in war. It was sparked by Boy Better Know's JME, and has snowballekhrisd
One of the best parts of a holiday weekend are the gigs we go see. Why? DJs bring their A+ game, and hit us with a batch of goodies, including remixes of cuts we know, reinterpreted for the right now. Being that we're in the middle of a long holiday weekend, we need something left of the norm. Thankfully, some of our favorite producers sorted out gems for us this holiday season.khrisd
In Mexican lucha libre circles, the wearing of a mask is sacred. Many legends, like Mil Mascaras, may not wrestle, but will walk the streets wearing tkhrisd