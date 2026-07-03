Funtcase

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One of the best parts of a holiday weekend are the gigs we go see. Why? DJs bring their A+ game, and hit us with a batch of goodies, including remixes of cuts we know, reinterpreted for the right now. Being that we're in the middle of a long holiday weekend, we need something left of the norm. Thankfully, some of our favorite producers sorted out gems for us this holiday season.
khrisd

Latest Stories

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Funtcase Did Not Press Charges on the Guy Who Stole His Laptop

Last week, we put you androids onto a story involving Funtcase recovering his lost laptop. He used a free app called "Prey" to aid in its recovery, to the point where it looks like it was recovered the same day he claimed it stolen. The story on Prey's website says that the process from report to recovery took something like five minutes. The interesting part? Funtcase decided not to press charges.

khrisd4452 days ago
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How a Free App Helped Funtcase Get His Stolen Laptop Back

Just last week we showed you ways you can backup your music so you (producer/DJ/regular music lover) won't be assed out if your hardware is stolen or breaks down. Funtcase recently told a tale about his Macbook, which was recently stolen, and how he was able to retrieve it using a free app. The story is pretty awesome, and should be something that any of you using a Macbook employs; it could help put the culprit in jail.

khrisd4463 days ago
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Preview Funtcase's New Single, "Let's Do It"

On October 18, Funtcase is dropping his next single on Circus Records, and it's full of that staduim-sized dubstep that you know you want and need. Fi

khrisd4663 days ago
flux pavilion do or die
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Flux Pavilion ft. Childish Gambino - "Do Or Die (Funtcase Remix)"

Now isn't this crazy. When we first heard Flux Pavilion had done something with Childish Gambino, we probably thought it'd be a bit more hip-hop than

khrisd4764 days ago
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21 Must-See Acts at EDC New York 2013

Stacked lineups at festivals can be a gift and a curse. Sure, you have the opportunity to see a grip of today's brightest talents mixing the freshest

jakel4810 days ago
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FuntCase ft. Foreign Beggars vs. The OGz - "Everybody Knows"

FuntCase's Don't Piss Me Off EP is due out on March 17, and the masked dubstep maniac cooked up a blip-ridden dubstep beast for the Foreign Beggars and The OGz to let loose over. Lyrics upon lyrics upon lyrics spit in a distinctly UK bass music style, this assortment of rappers perfectly ride the rhythm while letting it be known that they're not to be fucked with.

khrisd4876 days ago
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15 EDM Producers That You Didn't Know Made Drum & Bass

Drum & Bass is damn near the redheaded step-child of the EDM scene. While dubstep was the recent wave of the current dance music revival (with no one

androids4883 days ago
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Music

The 30 Best Retweets From @DJsComplaining

We've previously gave you some suggestions on DJs to follow on twitter, but we left out one of the most important parts: DJs love to share information on their travels. And sometimes, that shit can be crazy to read. There's nothing like catching up on a DJ's travelogue and seeing them talking about how to make tea, or ranking on British Airways, or even wondering why someone is making their sushi.

khrisd4902 days ago

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