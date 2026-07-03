Freddy Adu

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USMNT National Anthem
Sports

Alexi Lalas Doesn't Expect Protests From the USMNT During the National Anthem

The USMNT plays Panama in the road to qualifying for the World Cup tonight, but he doesn't expect the players to protest the National Anthem.

Matt Welty3206 days ago
Sports

Joe Cole Is About to Join the Same Team as Freddy Adu in the Second Tier of American Football

Two of football's most famous wonderkids are linking up at the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

Corey Pellatt3726 days ago
Sports

Freddy Adu Just Joined the 13th Club of His Professional Career at Only 26-Years-Old

The Freddy Adu footballing fairytale isn't over yet.

Corey Pellatt4020 days ago

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